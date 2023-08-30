AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 2,930 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.40. 120,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,836. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

