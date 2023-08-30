AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 2,036 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $330.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

