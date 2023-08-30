7,800 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,265 shares of company stock worth $46,404,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,508. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.82.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

