Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$0.93. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 43,950 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Western Forest Products Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$294.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of C$276.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.0294279 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

