Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pet Valu (PTVLF)

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS: PTVLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/9/2023 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$38.00.
- 8/9/2023 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$38.00.
- 8/9/2023 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00.
- 8/9/2023 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$36.00.
- 8/9/2023 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$36.00.
- 8/9/2023 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00.
- 8/9/2023 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$41.00 to C$35.00.
Pet Valu Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PTVLF opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65. Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $27.28.
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.
