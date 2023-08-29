Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $751,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 108.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

