Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $442,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,080 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in IDACORP by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

