Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

UGI Trading Up 1.8 %

UGI stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

