United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of United Community Banks worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,038,000 after buying an additional 3,126,317 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 250,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.9 %

United Community Banks stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Stephens raised their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

