Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Kenneth Hirschman Sells 4,863 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $50,526.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,856.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Hirschman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Kenneth Hirschman sold 1,338 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $14,249.70.

Udemy Stock Performance

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.96 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

