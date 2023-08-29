Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Insider Richard Qiu Sells 4,610 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Qiu sold 4,610 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $47,897.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,352.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Richard Qiu sold 628 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $6,688.20.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $178.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.96 million. Analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

