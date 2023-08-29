Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CEO Gregory Scott Brown Sells 34,889 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 34,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $362,496.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,707.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $107,400.00.

UDMY stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Udemy last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $178.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Udemy by 58.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDMY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

