TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $173.72

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.72 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.18). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 173.60 ($2.19), with a volume of 50,632 shares trading hands.

TT Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,480.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,571.43%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

