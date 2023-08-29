TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Head to Head Review

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 7.52 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -40.98 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

TRX Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.6% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TRX Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -9.55% -11.99% -8.65% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TRX Gold and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRX Gold presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 217.24%. Given TRX Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Risk & Volatility

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

