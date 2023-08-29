Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 164,949,400 shares trading hands.

Tower Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Tower Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.