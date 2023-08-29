The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $88.83

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.83 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 36,710 shares changing hands.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £404.72 million, a PE ratio of -432.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.52.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

