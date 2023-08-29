The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEV. National Bankshares downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lion Electric

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Lion Electric Trading Up 4.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 293,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.15. Lion Electric has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.