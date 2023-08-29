The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.49.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEV. National Bankshares downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Lion Electric stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.15. Lion Electric has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
