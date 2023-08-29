The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.09.

Shares of HAIN opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.92. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 91,636 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

