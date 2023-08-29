SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of SSR Mining worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

SSRM stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.87.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $301.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

