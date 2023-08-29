Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.06

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.06 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.32). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.39), with a volume of 42,076 shares traded.

Sportech Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £11.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,227.78, a P/E/G ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Sportech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 21.54%. This is an increase from Sportech’s previous dividend of $7.00. Sportech’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,777.78%.

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

