Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $603.75

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 603.75 ($7.61) and traded as low as GBX 544.20 ($6.86). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.93), with a volume of 13,308 shares changing hands.

Sopheon Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 574.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 603.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.58 million, a PE ratio of -9,166.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. Its software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution that identify, evaluate, and execute against the right strategic priorities for its portfolio; Acclaim Ideas, an idea management solution; Acclaim Products, which allows product people to track product health, prioritize trade-offs, inform stakeholders, and make decisions; and Acclaim Projects, a project management solution.

