SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNC. TD Securities increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.62 and a 1 year high of C$44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.86.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8186168 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

