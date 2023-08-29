SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.92

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.92 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 32.20 ($0.41). SIG shares last traded at GBX 32.80 ($0.41), with a volume of 390,728 shares trading hands.

SIG Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £387.04 million, a PE ratio of 3,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation, roofing material, and sustainable building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, such as tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

