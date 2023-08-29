Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $931.84

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 931.84 ($11.75) and traded as low as GBX 895 ($11.28). Savills shares last traded at GBX 899.50 ($11.34), with a volume of 201,618 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 895.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 931.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,499.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

