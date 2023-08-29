Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after purchasing an additional 659,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Royal Gold by 17.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,396,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.97. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

