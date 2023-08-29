Reviewing LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) & EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of EUDA Health shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LifeStance Health Group and EUDA Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.32, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than EUDA Health.

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and EUDA Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -17.13% -10.86% -7.75% EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and EUDA Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $859.54 million 3.47 -$215.56 million ($0.46) -17.13 EUDA Health $9.84 million 2.47 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

EUDA Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

Risk & Volatility

LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUDA Health has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats EUDA Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 33 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About EUDA Health

(Get Free Report)

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.