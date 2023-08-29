Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

