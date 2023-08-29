Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,801,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,608 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,691,003.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,623,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,363 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IXJ opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.