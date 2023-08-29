Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 74,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 153,998 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 248,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 121,965 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

