Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $681.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

