Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 945,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,856,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $327.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

