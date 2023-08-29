Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

