Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 209,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Equinox Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.7% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

