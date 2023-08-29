Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 455,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 69 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 68 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

