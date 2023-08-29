Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 455,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 69 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 68 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.