Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Quanta Services by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR opened at $207.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $209.41.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

