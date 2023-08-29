Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,666 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,015,000 after purchasing an additional 922,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,506,000 after buying an additional 101,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,112,000 after buying an additional 323,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

