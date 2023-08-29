Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $132.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

