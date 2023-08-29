Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Kyndryl worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after buying an additional 1,288,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,497,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,183 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of KD opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

