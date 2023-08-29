Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.52

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.52 and traded as low as $27.29. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 38,740 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $75,154.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,520.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro acquired 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $75,154.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,520.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after buying an additional 556,465 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 47.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

