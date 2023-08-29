Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,903 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,646 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Transocean by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 454,571 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Transocean by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,120 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

