Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 51,250 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.