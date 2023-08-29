Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,868,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,662,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,671,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

