Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Okta by 69.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

