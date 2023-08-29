Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NJR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.