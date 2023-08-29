Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,276,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,332,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,501. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.5 %

ADUS stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

