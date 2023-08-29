Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,478 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

