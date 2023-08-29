Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Post by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 54,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Post by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Post by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Post by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Stock Down 0.9 %

POST stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.