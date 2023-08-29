Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,248 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avient by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

