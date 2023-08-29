Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $37,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,031 shares in the company, valued at $866,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,920 shares of company stock worth $184,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,638,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $328,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

