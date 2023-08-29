Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.36

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.36 and traded as low as $21.58. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 45,886 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $368.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,404.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

